Residents react to Four Lakes Task Force assessment on property taxes

MIDLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Four Lakes Task Force has almost completed assessing the damages from the 2020 dam failures that caused widespread flooding throughout multiple mid-Michigan counties.

Property owner Kelly Bax is against a proposed special assessment by the four lakes task force.

“We have to fight this. Everybody has to show up and hold our county commissioners accountable,” Bax said.

The assessment, which would raise property taxes, could be approved by the Gladwin and Midland County Boards of Commissioners during a joint meeting July 12 at Meridian High School.

Bax believes the fate of the assessment should be determined by residents, not elected officials.

“It’s our place to vote for this, not the county commissioners. We didn’t give them our proxy to take this all on. They’ve done this on their own accord. Now we’re holding them accountable,” Bax said.

Four Lakes Task Force Vice President Dave Rothman disagrees.

“There’s a very well spelled out process for creating one of these special assessment districts and for using the special assessment process to collect money from within the district. It does not require a vote of the people. It does require approval by the counties in which this is going to take place,” Rothman said.

Other residents support the proposed assessment.

Mark Musselman lives on Wixom Lake.

“I don’t think anybody is really enthused about paying more money in their taxes, but I’m for it,” Musselman said. “You know $230, $240 a year to have water in front of my place, absolutely.”

Musselman is quick to point out trees and vegetation are trying to claim the lake.

“We need to get on with it. We need to get them sprayed. And we need to just everybody pay their fair share and move on,” Musselman said.

The debate is about what the fair share is. Patrick Fenton does not support a proposed at-large assessment that would be paid by all residents in Gladwin and Midland Counties.

“And if my commissioner Kyle Grove signs those papers, I plan on filing a suit against him the very next day,” Fenton said.

Fenton, like Bax, said he does not benefit from the water. He said he should not be taxed for it.

He hopes residents like him will make their voices heard this Tuesday.

“Everybody like me that doesn’t want to pay that don’t have a lake, show up at the meeting on July 12th please,” Fenton said.

