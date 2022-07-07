STARS approves $411K study for sites of expansion

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw’s bus system is expanding, but it needs room to grow. The company just signed off on a $411,000 study to find out where its future should be.

One of the possibilities is the more than 140-year-old Potter Street station. Recommendations on the agency’s future will rest with a local engineering company.

If the price tag sounds like a lot, the agency’s director says there’s a lot to consider.

“What codes, what building ordinances are there? What’s involved in reconstruction of the building? Is the building even on good foundation and can it be reconstructed,” said Glenn Steffens, executive director of the Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS).

These are all questions STARS will pay Spicer Group to answer as the agency looks to expand.

STARS chose the engineering firm’s bid to conduct a feasibility study probing the historic Potter Street train depot, the former Civitan Recreation Center, and any additional sites officials think would work.

“And it could be a mix of one, all of them, or a hybrid,” Steffens said.

Steffens said the study has a price tag of more than $400,000, up from the March estimate of $200,000.

“Because we’re so landlocked and we can’t go anywhere,” Steffens said. “Across the street, we’ve got Indian Trails. On the other side of the street, there’s a church. On the other side, there’s an old state building and some city lot land and on the other side of us is the highway. We have to move forward.”

Steffens said bringing in the experts is necessary, even if it costs nearly half a million dollars.

“We run buses at STARS,” Steffens said. “We don’t know too much about engineering and location of buildings and stuff. We can move people all around and come up with logistics for that, but this is a little bit out of our wheelhouse.”

Steffens said paying for the study may not come entirely out of STARS’ pockets.

“We’re looking at all these different places and funding sources, saying let’s just throw in our hat to every single ring and see which ones bite,” Steffens said.

If nobody bites, the backup plan is to use federal pandemic aid dollars. He said once a contract is signed, the study will last about a year.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.