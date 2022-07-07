Textbook summer weather continues, rain chances near-zero rest of week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Wednesday saw another nice day with nearly a repeat of Tuesday where more sunshine came back to the area in the evening. Today has been trending slightly warmer and less cloudy, and that rain chance we were watching is nearly-zero now. Although our farmers, gardeners, and lawn enthusiasts are in need of the rain, the dry weather will at least make for nice conditions for those with outdoor plans as we close out the workweek.

Today

Out the door conditions are the opposite of Wednesday morning. Skies are mostly clear and temperatures are largely running in the 50s. The wind is calm and will stay quite light today too, speeds will reach 5 to 10 mph at most. The direction of the wind will waver a bit today, but it will generally be northeasterly to start the day, then turning southwesterly by the evening. High temperatures have been trending upwards today too. With the exception of the immediate shoreline, temperatures will reach into the 80s. Expect to reach 83 in the Tri-Cities and Flint, 84 to 85 near US-127, and temperatures right around 80 in the Thumb and up north.

Thursday will be slightly warmer than Wednesday with temperatures right at normal. (WNEM)

The Auburn Cornfest starts up today at 5 PM, and the weather will cooperate with that! Expect temperatures to be around 83 to 84 degrees when the gates open, and holding onto the 80s up to sundown. Sunset is at 9:19 PM.

The Auburn Cornfest will see some nice weather Thursday evening! (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will trend back towards partly to even mostly cloudy coverage overnight, but the aforementioned rain chances we’ve been discussing for a couple of days now are seemingly out of the cards. That system has just been trending too far away from us, and the antecedent dry conditions in our area also work in fighting away those already small rain chances.

Lows tonight will fall to around 63 degrees and the wind also stays light at 5 to 10 mph out of the north northeast.

Friday & Weekend

With that system passing near the Great Lakes, plus a weak cold front from the north, skies should be on the cloudier-side to start off Friday. But much like Tuesday and Wednesday, cloud coverage is expected to decrease through the daytime, which will lead to a nice Friday evening and early start to the weekend! Highs Friday will be comfortable in the upper 70s. Some locations away from Lake Huron still may be able to reach up to 80 degrees.

The weekend is still in great shape too, mostly sunny skies are expected both days! Saturday will be cooler with highs near 75, then Sunday will be the warmer day with a high near 82 degrees. Saturday’s wind will be stronger, 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph out of the northeast, but it turns southerly on Sunday with a speed of 5 to 10 mph.

The upcoming weekend looks great for any outdoor plans you have! (WNEM)

For those travelling out of town this weekend, there are a few areas to watch on the roadways.

Heading north: 1) The EB US-23 connector to the Standish area is fully closed for ongoing roadwork. This is exit 188 on I-75 NB, those needing to head into/through Standish can detour to M-61 (exit 190). 2) NB I-75 has a 60 mph work zone just north of exit 190 in Lincoln Twp. 3) NB I-75 from mile marker 211 to exit 227 has a single lane closure.

Heading south & east: 1) I-69 both ways has a single lane closure between Lapeer and Attica Twp. 2) SB I-75 has a single lane closure from I-475 in Flint down to exit 91 in Clarkston.

Next week has a few pop-up shower and t-storm chances, give that a check in your full 7-Day Forecast!

