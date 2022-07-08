Decreasing clouds tonight, beautiful weekend ahead

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking a cooler night ahead along with a nice sunny and comfortable weekend.

The only caveat will be the winds. Expected to stay breezy going into the weekend.

We do need some rain. We do carry more chances going into next week.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Evening & Tonight

After a cold front move through earlier today, clouds will continue to decrease from the north to the south going into the evening hours. Chances for rain will still hold into the evening is traveling south near Detroit. Mid-Michigan is expected to stay dry for the rest of tonight.

Winds will be another topic; staying breezy from the NE around 5-15 mph. Gusts could reach near 25 mph going into the overnight hours.

However, this will lead to cooler temperatures with less humidity. Lows dropping into the 50s with some 40s possible north of the Bay.

Weekend Outlook

Both Saturday and Sunday are looking beautiful with more sunshine and less humidity. This will be the case for many across the entire state of Michigan.

However, Saturday will still have to deal with breezy conditions from the NE around 5-15 mph. Gusts could reach near 25 mph. Highs will only reach into the 70s near 80.

Sunday will be less breezy with winds changing direction to more of a southerly direction around 5-10 mph. This will help highs reach back into the low 80s.

While we do need the rain, no precipitation is expected over the weekend.

Next Week

As of now, a warm front looks to move through Monday giving us a boost in temperatures and increasing humidity values. Better rain and t-storms chances look to hold off until the later PM hours, overnight into Tuesday morning.

General chances for showers and t-storms will carry along a few more shortwaves of energy paired with another passing cold front.

Past Wednesday, another stretch of drier weather looks to take back control Thursday into Friday.

High temperatures are expected to vary within the 80s for most of the week. Your coolest day will likely be Wednesday behind a passing cold front near 80.

