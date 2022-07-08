Fire Chief: 25-30 people looking for new home after Thomas Twp. fire

THOMAS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Anywhere from 25 to 30 people need to find a new place to call home after Thursday’s fire at Swan Valley Condominiums, Thomas Township Fire Chief Mike Cousins said.

It has been a long time since Cousins had to call for mutual aid from every fire department in Saginaw County, along with some from Midland and Gratiot counties. Thursday afternoon, crews battled the smoke and flames into the wee hours of Friday Morning at Swan Valley Condominiums.

“The fire was just a stubborn fire. It got up into the insulation, it got up into an attic space that we couldn’t get into. Even doing a lot of the fire tactics that we’ve learned from the many fire departments that were here,” Cousins said.

Tom Wesolek is one of the residents who needs to find a new place to live.

“The contractor that was working on the unit next to ours rang our doorbell. And I answered it and he said, ‘we started a fire next door. The insulation is on fire. And we called the fire department. It’s best to evacuate,’” Wesolek said.

Fire investigators said the cause of the fire is under investigation. As for Wesolek, he has to deal with a new reality.

“Total loss. We’re going to start from scratch. We’re going to start tomorrow,” Wesolek said.

Members of the community are doing what they can to help those displaced by the fire.

Felecia Valentine is a bartender at Flannigan’s Irish Pub.

“We are giving out $50 gift cards to each unit. So, there’s 20 units, so we have 20 gift cards to give to everybody, all the families who have been affected by this tragic event,” Valentine said.

She said a few residents already stopped by to get their gift card.

“You can tell by the looks on their faces that it’s just terrible, tragic. I can’t even explain or imagine how they feel,” Valentine said.

Despite all the devastation, no one was hurt.

“I feel blessed because a fire this size, as long as we were out here, to not have injuries, I’m very happy,” Cousins said.

An emotional Terry Call recalled his thoughts when he came home around 11 Thursday night. He was at Cedar Point when he got a call from his wife telling him that their home was on fire.

“I was glad my wife got out. And you know pictures, stuff that you can’t replace,” Call said.

Cousins said it appears the fire, that destroyed this building, began in Call’s unit. Call said contractors were working on his AC unit.

“I guess they were welding something or soldering something, and it just caught. A spark caught the insulation and that’s what did it,” Call said.

At this hour, fire investigators have not determined the cause of the fire. As for Call, there’s only one thing he can do.

“Start over,” Call said.

With his wife, who as you can imagine, he loves even more now.

“Things could go fast,” Call said.

Members of the community have reached out to offer what can and he is grateful.

“There’s a lot of people helping out, giving us money, place to stay, I just want to say thanks,” Call said.

Alicia Dorr, spokesperson for the American Red Cross Michigan Region, issued this statement to TV5:

“Red Cross volunteers are responding to the immediate needs of residents displaced by a fire at the Swan Valley Condominiums in Thomas Township, Michigan on Thursday. We are providing assistance, comfort and care to at least 30 residents, and have a shelter on standby should displaced residents need a safe place to stay. Residents impacted by the fire can contact the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS for further information and assistance.”

