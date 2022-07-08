Advertisement

MSP: Homicide suspect arrested during traffic stop in Otisville

Michigan State Police troopers arrested a suspect involving a 2020 homicide during a traffic stop in Otisville on Monday.(Source: MSP.)
By James Paxson
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OTISVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police troopers arrested a suspect involving a 2020 homicide during a traffic stop in Otisville on Monday.

Harold Teed, 41, from Birch Run, was driving a 2006 silver Dodge truck when MSP tried to stop him. Teed fled the scene and jumped from the moving truck leaving it in gear, according to MSP.

His truck rolled into a building causing minor damage.

MSP said they were able to arrest Teed after a taser deployment shortly after he fled the scene.

Teed was in possession of more than 100 grams of potential methamphetamine and other narcotics, police said.

No injuries were reported.

On Friday, Teed was arraigned on several felony charges in the 67th District Court including obstructing and resisting police, fleeing and eluding, possession with intent to deliver, and multiple driving related charges.

Teed was also arrested for homicide, assault with intent to murder, and parole violation involving a 2020 homicide in Flint, according to MSP.

This incident is under investigation.

