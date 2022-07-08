Pro-choice petition gathers over 800K signatures to put abortion rights on state ballot

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The “Reproductive Freedom for All” petition has received the required 425,059 signatures to get on the November ballot.

“I think it indicates a real support in the state of Michigan for Reproductive Freedom,” said Alison Wilcox from the Women of Michigan Action Network.

Organizers say they have received more than 800,000 signatures to secure the Michigan Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative’s place on the ballot.

“I was pretty positive we would be able to get more than the minimum to make sure that if there were any challenges that it wouldn’t be a problem. But this super support is just amazing,” Wilcox said.

Wilcox said now supporters will move on to educating voters about the initiative. Especially those who did not sign the petition.

“It’s going to be yard signs, bumper stickers, knocking on doors, tabling at public events like farmers markets and that kind of thing. So, it’s got to be a get out the vote effort on the part of everybody to make sure this passes,” said Wilcox.

Supporters have been collecting signatures since April and said once the Supreme Court decision came down more people wanted to sign.

Wilcox said Michiganders are fortunate to have a citizen ballot initiative process to get issues that they care about on the ballot.

“When our politicians don’t listen to us, we can say this is what we want you to do. And we can get hundreds of 1000s of our fellow Michiganders to vote or to sign to say yes, we agree,” said Wilcox.

Petitioners will be submitting the signatures to the board of elections on Monday.

