Sloan Museum to open July 16 after $30M renovation, expansion

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - After nearly five years of planning and construction, the Sloan Museum of Discovery’s grand reopening is just days away.

The 107,000-square-foot museum in Flint will hold a grand opening weekend on July 16 and 17. The $30 million expansion and renovation of the museum was reimagined as an inclusive center for the community.

General admission will be free for Genesee County residents thanks to the Genesee County Arts Education and Cultural Millage that was passed in 2018.

The museum includes four science, history, and hands-on learning exhibits. Visitors can learn about earth and physical science in the Discovery Hall. It has a dramatic multi-story Spaceship Earth climbing structure, the Discovery Lab maker space, and the Great Lakes Water Table, along with many other interactives.

Children can look forward to educational activities in the Hagerman Street Early Childhood Learning Gallery including a three-story tree house, an ambulance, shops, and roundabouts for tricycles.

The new History Gallery will showcase Genesee County from early Native Americans through the current day.

The Durant Gallery is an extension of the History Gallery as part of a partnership with General Motors. It hosts a collection of rare vehicles chronicling Flint’s industrial history and the future of automobiles.

Starting next year, the Fun Gallery Exhibition Hall will accommodate special touring exhibits.

Visitors can grab a drink from the Coffee Beanery Café in the main lobby adjacent to a full-service catering kitchen. Community rooms and multi-purpose rooms can host birthdays, weddings, business workshops, and group meetings.

