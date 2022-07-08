Small shower chance south Friday, gorgeous weekend ahead

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The nice weather rolled on with another nice evening Thursday, and as we head into this last day of the workweek we still have just one small shower chance. Those near Flint have that best chance of seeing rain, though most stay dry today. The upcoming weekend is in fantastic shape, and although our farmers need the rain, the dry weather over the weekend will be great for your outdoor plans, or events such as Cornfest!

Today

Out the door clouds are starting to build in from the west. We have a weak cold front approaching from the north and a low pressure system to our southwest. No rain is falling in our area yet, so roadways are in good shape! Cloud coverage peaks around late-morning and midday, then we’ll see coverage decrease from the north during the afternoon. The lone shower chance this afternoon is in our southern row of counties. This won’t be a huge rainfall at all, if any showers are actually able to reach the ground in the first place. There will be some dry air aloft that will try to fight against that rain. Expect only a few hundredths of an inch, up to one-tenth, along our southern row of counties.

Our southern row of counties has the best chance of seeing showers, though they'll stay fairly light. (WNEM)

Highs today reach up to around 76 degrees (for the Tri-Cities), but the Thumb will be in the lower 70s. The immediate shoreline will stay in the middle to upper 60s as a northeast wind picks up from 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. The evening is in great shape with those clouds clearing from the north, sunset is around 9:18 PM. If you plan on heading out to Cornfest, or just have any other outdoor plans later today, the weather will cooperate with them! Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s around 8 PM.

Friday will be cooler than Thursday, humidity levels drop through the afternoon too. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will continue to clear overnight, leaving us with mostly clear, if not, flat-out clear skies. Lows will tumble as a result, the Tri-Cities and Flint will land around 55 degrees. Our northern counties will see temperatures dropping into the 40s by Saturday morning. Quite chilly up north for early July, but very refreshing! The wind will hold out of the northeast, but slow back down to 5 to 10 mph.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday starts off on a bright note, and it will stay bright through the day! Although there will be mostly sunny skies, a northeast wind from 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph will keep temperatures in the middle 70s. It will still be very comfortable with low humidity.

Sunday sees almost a repeat of Saturday, just 5 to 7 degrees warmer. We’re expecting many locations to eclipse the 80 degree mark as the wind turns southerly, but stays light at 5 to 10 mph.

The upcoming weekend is in awesome shape with lower humidity. (WNEM)

For those travelling out of town this weekend, there are a few areas to watch on the roadways.

Heading north: 1) The EB US-23 connector to the Standish area is fully closed for ongoing roadwork. This is exit 188 on I-75 NB, those needing to head into/through Standish can detour to M-61 (exit 190). 2) NB I-75 has a 60 mph work zone just north of exit 190 in Lincoln Twp. 3) NB I-75 from mile marker 211 to exit 227 has a single lane closure.

Heading south & east: 1) I-69 both ways has a single lane closure between Lapeer and Attica Twp. 2) SB I-75 has an intermittent single lane closure from I-475 in Flint down to exit 91 in Clarkston.

Some rain chances make a return next week, give that a check in the full 7-Day Forecast!

