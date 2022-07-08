Advertisement

Worker dies in accident at Gerber Products plant in Fremont

A worker died in an accident at a Gerber Products Co. plant in western Michigan
Investigation
Investigation(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FREMONT, Mich. (AP) — A worker died in an accident Thursday at a Gerber Products Co. plant in western Michigan, parent company Nestle said.

The employee was working on repairs to a production line when the accident occurred around 2 p.m., the company said.

The worker’s name was not immediately released.

“We are heartbroken to share that one of our employees died in an accident today while conducting repairs on a line in our facility in Fremont, Michigan. We are deeply saddened by this loss and our sympathies are with the employee’s family, friends and colleagues,” Nestle said in a statement.

Nestle said it was investigating and cooperating with authorities. Police are investigating along with the Newaygo County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Fremont Police Department said in a news release.

Operations at the plant have stopped temporarily, the company said.

Support services are being offered to employees, the company said.

The Gerber plant opened in the 1920′s and employs more than 500 people.

Fremont is located about 45 miles (72.4 kilometers) north of Grand Rapids.

