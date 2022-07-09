Advertisement

Deadly crash near Owosso kills 1

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By George Castle
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – Investigators say a three car crash just north of Owosso killed one man and left others injured Saturday, July 9.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff said officers were sent at 2:11 p.m. to the crash close to the Owosso Conservation Association.

One of the passengers, a 69-year-old man from Saginaw, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff said.

Other injured passengers were transported to area hospitals.

The crash is under investigation by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office. Officers were assisted by the Shiawassee Dispatch, the Owosso Township Fire Department, Owosso City Police, Shiawassee MEI, Corunna area ambulance and MMR, and the Shiawassee Road Commission.

