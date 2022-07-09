Eagle Scout builds pavilion, fundraises for elementary school

VASSAR, Mich. (WNEM) - Positivity and persistence are two lessons one Vassar Eagle Scout has learned in his journey to make his neighborhood a better place.

The high school junior took a wish from his former teachers and made it a reality, with the help of some friends and family.

The Vassar High School junior is building a pavilion for Central Elementary students, and anyone else who wants to use it.

“It feels amazing. Feels good in my heart for the kids out here,” said Jason Wachner, a Vassar High School junior. “My fourth-grade teacher when I first came here, she had the dream of building a pavilion because, as you can see, there’s no shade out here. So, she sadly retired, and she never got to fulfill that dream. So, I wanted to make her dream come true and other teachers wanted shade out here, so I thought, ‘hey, build a pavilion instead of trees,” Wachner said.

He’s raised around $7000 for his scout project.

“I did fundraisers, I went to craft shows, I hosted a dance here, a daddy-daughter…well, daddy-daughter family dance,” Wachner said.

Though he only started fundraising about a year ago, he knew he wanted to do this for nearly a decade.

“I’ve learned you’ve got to kind of speak up to like a lot of the people when you’re fundraising and stuff. You’ve got to like, use your voice and I was, I’m always stage fright, a little shy, but I got through it,” Wachner said.

When he’s done, the pavilion will be the biggest project anyone in his troop has accomplished.

“If I come back here, I’ll be like, I’ll be like standing right here, I’ll be smiling like, ‘dang I built that.’ Well, I didn’t just build that, I had help building it, but like I fundraised for this and I helped out my community,” Wachner said.

