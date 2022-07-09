Advertisement

Eagle Scout builds pavilion, fundraises for elementary school

Positivity and persistence are two lessons one Vassar Eagle Scout has learned in his journey to...
Positivity and persistence are two lessons one Vassar Eagle Scout has learned in his journey to make his neighborhood a better place.(WNEM TV5)
By Trevor Sochocki and Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VASSAR, Mich. (WNEM) - Positivity and persistence are two lessons one Vassar Eagle Scout has learned in his journey to make his neighborhood a better place.

The high school junior took a wish from his former teachers and made it a reality, with the help of some friends and family.

The Vassar High School junior is building a pavilion for Central Elementary students, and anyone else who wants to use it.

“It feels amazing. Feels good in my heart for the kids out here,” said Jason Wachner, a Vassar High School junior. “My fourth-grade teacher when I first came here, she had the dream of building a pavilion because, as you can see, there’s no shade out here. So, she sadly retired, and she never got to fulfill that dream. So, I wanted to make her dream come true and other teachers wanted shade out here, so I thought, ‘hey, build a pavilion instead of trees,” Wachner said.

He’s raised around $7000 for his scout project.

“I did fundraisers, I went to craft shows, I hosted a dance here, a daddy-daughter…well, daddy-daughter family dance,” Wachner said.

Though he only started fundraising about a year ago, he knew he wanted to do this for nearly a decade.

“I’ve learned you’ve got to kind of speak up to like a lot of the people when you’re fundraising and stuff. You’ve got to like, use your voice and I was, I’m always stage fright, a little shy, but I got through it,” Wachner said.

When he’s done, the pavilion will be the biggest project anyone in his troop has accomplished.

“If I come back here, I’ll be like, I’ll be like standing right here, I’ll be smiling like, ‘dang I built that.’ Well, I didn’t just build that, I had help building it, but like I fundraised for this and I helped out my community,” Wachner said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An injured man is recovering following a shooting on Friday outside of a Bay City Mall.
Man shot, injured in shooting at Bay City mall
Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning.
TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, July 9
Car enthusiasts are cruising into mid-Michigan this weekend as the Cool City Car Show drives...
Michiganders drive from all over to cruise Bay City’s Cool City Car Show and Cruze
Car enthusiasts are cruising into mid-Michigan this weekend as the Cool City Car Show drives...
Michiganders drive from all over to cruise Bay City’s Cool City Car Show and Cruze