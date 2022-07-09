Gorgeous weekend weather, rain chances return next week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A few showers just barely migrated into our southern row of counties on Friday, the rest of the area saw dry weather. This weekend is in fantastic shape weather-wise! We’ve been mostly lucky so far this summer with nice weekend weather, but this weekend might be one of the top three of the summer thus far! We are still in need of rain around Mid-Michigan, there are some chances that return to the forecast next week.

Today

Skies are clear this morning with refreshing temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The wind from Friday afternoon has slowed down, but it is expected to speed back up today in a similar fashion. Expect a continued northeast direction with sustained speeds of 5 to 15 mph, gusts will reach up to 20 mph. That wind will hold temperatures back like Friday, with most locations only reaching into the lower to middle 70s. The shoreline will see similar temperatures to yesterday with readings in the upper 60s.

Saturday sees another comfortable day with temperatures in the 70s with low humidity. (WNEM)

The Cool City Car Show in Bay City is today, as well as the third day of the Auburn Cornfest. Conditions look great out there and you’ll have no rainfall to worry about for your classic car or fun at the fair!

Tonight

Skies stay clear tonight allowing temperatures to fall back into the lower 50s all across the region. The northeast wind will lighten up to a calm speed. Overall, it will be a perfect evening and night!

Saturday has another comfortably cool night! (WNEM)

Sunday

The weather nearly repeats on Sunday, but with a light wind at 5 to 10 mph turning southerly, temperatures will be able to slightly out-do Saturday, reaching the lower 80s. Humidity stays low, and it will be another great day for any plans or activities you have.

A southerly wind brings 80s back to Mid-Michigan Sunday. (WNEM)

Early Next Week

The area is in much need of rain, and we appear to have some rain chances making a return to the forecast. Although this rain likely won’t pull anybody out of their growing rainfall deficits, it may be measurable enough to at least bring down the deficits to a certain degree! Stay tuned to this timeframe of the forecast for updates, but fingers are crossed for our farmers and gardeners that Mother Nature might bring at least a little bit of rain.

