Man shot, injured in shooting at Bay City mall

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - An injured man is recovering following a shooting on Friday outside of a Bay City Mall.

Deputies from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at Bay City Town Center around 10:30 p.m.

Investigators say a man was shot in the parking lot and drove away from the mall in a red pickup truck. He was later found a mile down the road at the intersection of Wilder Road and N. Euclid Avenue.

The sheriff’s office said he was taken to a local hospital with severe, but non-life-threatening injuries.

No one inside the mall was injured.

There is currently no information on any suspects. The shooting remains under investigation.

