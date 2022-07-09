Michiganders drive from all over to cruise Bay City’s Cool City Car Show and Cruze

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Car enthusiasts are cruising into mid-Michigan this weekend as the Cool City Car Show drives through Bay City.

The event kicked off with a “Cruise for a Cure” benefiting the American Cancer Society where the unique and custom rides drove through the town ending on Midland Street.

Kendra Christensen, a committee member for the Cool City Car Show and Cruise, said they are seeing a great turn out.

“We took a couple years off for COVID like everything else and so to see everybody be able to come back out and get involved again is great,” Christensen said.

“We’re running out of room to park so that means we have a lot of cars. Hundreds and hundreds. So, it’s a good time,” Christensen said.

A good time that will benefit the American Cancer Society.

“Everything goes back to them. In years past, we’ve had great years of $25,000, $30,000. In COVID, we still managed to do about $5,000 a year, so we’re hoping we’re going back up to those bigger numbers like before,” Christensen said.

Christensen said the only requirement to include your car in the car show is to think you have a cool car.

“I have a 1964 Chevelle 2-door Station Wagon. It’s a dark blue metallic, and it is a very, very rare car,” said New Baltimore resident Dale Lacy.

Lacy drove to show off his wheels.

“People say, ‘wow, is that a nice car!’ and the one thing I’ve been hearing a lot is, ‘my grandpa had a car just like that,’ you know,” Lacy said.

There is no shortage of nostalgia or compliments.

“I hope my head doesn’t swell up too much, you know. I’ve been into cars my whole life. It’s just that people walk by and just like if you were a painter, somebody likes your painting because you’re a great artist. So, I feel I’m a great car restorer,” Lacy said.

Residents can register for the car show at 8 a.m. Saturday at Bay City’s Pere Marquette Depot parking lot.

