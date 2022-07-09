Weather pattern on cruise control into Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking a nice stretch of weather for the rest of the weekend!

Temperatures will stay warm with another warm up starting to look possible later next week.

Rain chances will be there next week too, but unfortunately still not a slam dunk for the entire region.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Tonight (Saturday)

After a nice start to the weekend, our weather pattern stays on cruise control going into the evening and overnight hours. High pressure will be in control going into Sunday. No precipitation is expected.

Mostly clear skies will carry into the overnight hours. Sunset tonight is around 9:18 PM.

Lows tonight will stay cool near 50. Some upper 40s will be possible too. Winds stay from the NE around 5-10 mph.

Sunday

Another great day is setting up for Mid-Michigan with more sunshine and low humidity values!

Temperatures will be slightly warmer climbing back into the 80s by the later afternoon. Another great day for outdoor activities. Winds changing to the SSE around 5-15 mph will help temperatures climb a few degrees. Lakeshore communities because of the wind direction will still be help back a few degrees in the 70s.

Be sure to always keep hydrated and apply sunscreen when needed if spending long periods of time outdoors in direct sunlight.

Going into Sunday night, clear to partly cloudy skies are looking good. Lows will be a bit warmer in the 50s near 60.

Next Week

Early data has been suggesting a wave of energy by Monday morning that could bring in a few showers along with a few rumbles of thunder. While this chance is low, it can’t be ruled out at this point in time and will have to be watched.

Thinking as of now will be for a mostly dry Monday. Highs warmer back in the mid to even some upper 80s.

Along another cold front later Monday into Tuesday morning is looking like the best chance we will have to develop some well needed showers and t-storms. Not a slam dunk for the entire region, but a few more lucky towns should be able to pick up some rain.

Tuesday will have another chance for some daytime heating showers and t-storms to pop. Scattered coverage there is looking most likely.

Wednesday will still carry a rain chance, but the confidence is still looking lower compared to Monday night.

Past this, another dry stretch looks to carry into next weekend with a warm up; temperatures near 90 by the weekend.

Check in with your 7 Day Forecast here!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.