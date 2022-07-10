Gus Macker tournament looking for athletes, volunteers

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been decades, but now one of the area’s most well-known three-on-three basketball tournaments is coming back to mid-Michigan.

The Gus Macker returns to downtown Flint’s flat lot at the end of July. Organizers say it’s a slam dunk for the community.

“And we’re ready to get it back rolling and get the community back involved with something great, positive, and fantastic,” said Linnell McKenney, the community relations director for the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village. “I said, ‘let’s bring back the Gus Macker. Let’s do something fantastic. Let’s do something great and bring something that’s, that’s the largest three-on-three basketball tournament in the world…let’s bring it back to Flint.’”

McKenney is a former professional basketball player that brought the tournament back to Flint last year after nearly two decades without it.

“So, what it means to me is to give every child that wants to play basketball an opportunity to be in one of the in the greatest three-on-three basketball tournaments in the world,” McKenney said.

In a few weeks, the flat lot will be transformed. It’ll have almost two dozen basketball hoops set up, so they need all the volunteers they can get.

They tournament is also sponsoring ten women’s 18 and up teams in honor of the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

“And we want that because we want to also celebrate the fact that women are doing an amazing job in, you know, in the sports world. But we want to be able to have that presence here at the Gus Macker this year,” McKenney said.

With all the violence in Flint and across the country, the tournament wants to be more than just a sports event this year.

“We’re going to have a gospel concert on Friday. Something positive, something electrifying, to kick it off, so we can let the community know it’s time for a change and we can use the Gus Macker as a means to have that positive, positive community event,” McKenney said.

Last year they had 157 teams. This year they hope to have 200.

