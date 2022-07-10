Advertisement

Marlette man killed in crash Friday night in Huron County

By Elisse Ramey
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 9:13 PM EDT
Sherman Township, Mich. (WNEM) - The Huron County Sheriff’s Office identified the person killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday.

The crash happened on M-25 (Lakeshore Road) south of Atwater Road in Sherman Township around 6:15 p.m.

Investigators say Vincent Bechard, 67, died after his Saturn was hit by a Buick Enclave driven by a 30-year-old man from Harbor Beach.

The 62-year-old passenger in Bechard’s car was flown to a hospital for specialized treatment.

The driver of the Buick suffered minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office says the crash took place on a curved road. Right now it is unclear whether the Saturn was pulling onto the road or attempting to make a U-turn.

The investigation is continuing.

