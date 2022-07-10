‘Ruff’ visit for dog at Pictured Rocks ends in rescue

MUNISING, Mich. (WNEM) - An adventurous canine is in recovery after falling 30 feet from an overlook at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

The National Parks Service said a dog visiting Miners Castle on July 8 jumped over the railing at the lower overlook, falling straight down the cliff. The dog was leashed, but slipped out of his collar.

Rangers in the area heard a child scream and ran to investigate. Leo, the four-year-old cocker spaniel and poodle mix, was seen moving and limping around on a ledge. His family helped distract him until park staff and volunteers from the Superior High Angle Rescue Professionals team could rescue him.

A volunteer was lowered down onto the ledge where Leo was. The park service said Leo was barking and wagging his tail, but wouldn’t go to the volunteer. After 25 minutes of coaxing, offering dog food, bread and goldfish crackers, Leo was in the hands of rescuers.

“The parks shoreline can be very unforgiving from the cold water to the sheer cliffs and drop offs,” Chief Ranger Joe Hughes said. “By partnering with the highly trained mountaineering guides on SHARP, we are able to safely effect these types of high angle rescues here at the park.”

Leo’s family from Wisconsin said they are grateful for the help, and are going to boy Leo a harness.

For more information on how to keep your four-legged friends safe while visiting national parks, go to this link.

