Bay City Salvation Army in need of more volunteers.

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A mid-Michigan Salvation Army branch is need of volunteers to help feed hundreds of people in their community.

The Bay City Salvation Army said they need help distributing food and cooking homemade meals for the more than 100 residents getting a hot meal inside its “Matthew 25 Café” every day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The food distributions at the Bay City Salvation Army take place every second and fourth Monday of the month from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Due to scheduling, the food distribution will be taking place this Thursday and on July 25.

“We will never turn away volunteers. If somebody comes to help, we will let them help,” said D.J. Talaga, Bay city Salvation Army office assistant.

Residents interested in volunteering can head over the Bay City Salvation Army to fill out a form.

