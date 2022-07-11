FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Township and Swartz Creek Fire Departments responded to a building fire in Flint Township. The call came in around 3:18 a.m. Monday morning, for a KFC on Corunna Rd.

Fire was seen shooting through the roof. The fire was put out quickly, with most of the damage contained to the kitchen. The rest of the building sustained smoke damage.

No one was in the building a the time and no injuries were reported. The cause is still unknown and is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.