Advertisement

Building fire in Flint Township

Flint Township and Swartz Creek Fire Departments responded to a building fire in Flint Township.
Flint Township and Swartz Creek Fire Departments responded to a building fire in Flint Township.(WNEM)
By Megan Paladino
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Township and Swartz Creek Fire Departments responded to a building fire in Flint Township. The call came in around 3:18 a.m. Monday morning, for a KFC on Corunna Rd.

Fire was seen shooting through the roof. The fire was put out quickly, with most of the damage contained to the kitchen. The rest of the building sustained smoke damage.

No one was in the building a the time and no injuries were reported. The cause is still unknown and is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Leo with his rescuers at Miners Castle
‘Ruff’ visit for dog at Pictured Rocks ends in rescue
Here's a look at our top stories this evening.
TV5 News Update- Sunday evening, July 10
‘He can only do so much as president’ -- Women’s rights march in East Lansing
It’s been decades, but now one of the area’s most well-known three-on-three basketball...
Gus Macker tournament looking for athletes, volunteers