Cash reward offered for information on deadly double shooting

Thomas Biggs
Thomas Biggs(Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators are asking for your help solving a double homicide in Flint.

On Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 about 3:30 p.m., Thomas Christopher Biggs, 34, and Heather Ann Bonner, 46, were found shot to death in a home in the 1300 block of Forest Hill Avenue on the city’s north side.

Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Tips can be sent anonymously by calling 1-800-422-JAIL.

