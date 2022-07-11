Cash reward offered for information on deadly double shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators are asking for your help solving a double homicide in Flint.

On Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 about 3:30 p.m., Thomas Christopher Biggs, 34, and Heather Ann Bonner, 46, were found shot to death in a home in the 1300 block of Forest Hill Avenue on the city’s north side.

Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Tips can be sent anonymously by calling 1-800-422-JAIL.

