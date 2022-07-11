A chance for scattered storms tonight, smaller chance Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although it was a beautiful weekend, it’s hard to ignore how much we could really use a good rainfall around Mid-Michigan.

Many areas are considered abnormally dry, and some parts of the TV5 viewing area have been upgraded to drought status as of last Thursday morning. We’ll have a few opportunities over the next couple of days, with tonight being the best chance.

Although it’s a low chance, we’ll also need to keep an eye on the intensity of any storms that move in tonight as there is a non-zero chance for severe weather.

This Evening & Overnight

A few areas received some rainfall earlier this afternoon with a few scattered storms, but much of the state is dry as of 5:15 PM. Skies are mostly cloudy otherwise, with highs in the 70s and 80s. With clouds sticking around tonight, plan for lows to only drop into the 60s.

A cold front is expected to move through the area tonight, bringing a chance of showers and storms. (WNEM)

As a cold front and upper-level disturbance pass through the area tonight, we should see showers and storms in Wisconsin move to the east, with some additional development also expected. The best chance appears to be after 9 PM this evening, but a few isolated showers or storms are possible early this evening, so just keep an eye on things if you have outdoor plans early tonight. Most, if not all, should be just fine.



As scattered showers and storms move through later tonight, it’s not entirely out of the question for some of those storms to contain strong wind gusts that could approach severe limits (58 mph and above). A Marginal Risk (isolated severe storms) has been issued for the entire TV5 viewing area. It should be noted that most storms should not reach this level of intensity.

There is a small risk for severe storms late this evening and early overnight. (WNEM)

Most of the rain should be gone by daybreak, with our severe threat ending by 2 AM, if not before.

As far as rainfall goes, downpours can be expected with any thunderstorms, but the location of the heaviest rainfall will be sporadic. Some areas could pick up a quick 0.50″ or more, while the next town over misses out.

Tuesday

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday. (WNEM)

While the morning hours should be largely dry, a secondary cold front is expected to drop through the area on Tuesday, which should lead to some scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours with the heating of the day. Not everyone will see a shower or storm on Tuesday. The coverage is expected to be less than tonight. Severe weather is also not expected.

Highs will be close to or slightly below normal on Tuesday. (WNEM)

Outside of that, skies will see a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs expected to warm into the 70s and low 80s on Tuesday, with a breezy west northwesterly wind around 10 to 20 miles per hour, occasionally gusting near 20 miles per hour.

Some showers and a thunderstorms could linger into Tuesday night, but should diminish into Wednesday morning. Overnight lows Tuesday should settle in the 50s.

