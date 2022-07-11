Dow announces long-term extension of Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Tournament officials of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational announced a five-year partnership-extension for the event to run through 2029.

The extension marks one of the longest extensions on the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour currently as the event kicks off this week at the Midland Country Club.

“As we celebrate our 125th anniversary, I couldn’t think of a better way to kick off this year’s event and look ahead to the future than by sharing the news of Dow’s continued commitment to the Great Lakes Bay Region and to the LPGA Tour,” Dow CEO Jim Fitterling said. “Our partnership with the LPGA Tour continues to be a perfect platform for us to positively impact our region while showcasing our efforts in sustainability and inclusion as well as our customer-centric approach to doing business. And we couldn’t have accomplished any of this without the support of our many community partners.”

This week, 72 two-person teams will compete for a share of a $2.5 million purse. Since its start, the Dow GLBI has donated more than $1 million to local charities and organization.

The Dow GLBI debuted in 2019 as the first official team competition in LPGA Tour history. That same year, the tournament won LPGA Tournament of the Year. It was the first time this award was presented to a first-year tournament.

The tournament will stay at the Midland Country Club through 2029.

