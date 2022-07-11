Advertisement

Light Up The City Saginaw returning with soft relaunch

Consumers Energy hopes to have the event back up to full speed with the traditional kick-off...
Consumers Energy hopes to have the event back up to full speed with the traditional kick-off event and closing celebration.(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The annual Light Up The City Saginaw is returning this year with a soft relaunch.

In 2020, the event was canceled due to the pandemic, and went with a different approach in 2021, providing a drive-thru event at various locations throughout the city.

This year, the event is making its return with four walks, one in each quadrant of the city. Consumers Energy hopes to have the event back up to full speed with the traditional kick-off event and closing celebration.

The first walk has already been completed, but there’s still time to catch the other three.

Here’s the schedule for the next three walks:

· Wednesday, July 13 at the Harrison campus at Covenant Medical Center at the N. Bond and Houghton Avenue intersection.

· Wednesday, July 27 at Jerome Elementary School on Sweet Street.

· Wednesday, Aug. 17 at the Saginaw Career Complex on Weiss Street.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is warning of a text message phishing scam.
UIA warns of text message phishing scam
Buena Vista Township police say the shooting happened between midnight and 1:30 a.m. outside...
Saginaw man killed in Buena Vista Township shooting
A lighting project in Bay City is working to brighten up Midland Street with a new vibe.
Lighting project hopes to brighten up Bay City’s Midland Street
Dow GLBI logo
Dow announces long-term extension of Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational