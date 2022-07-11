Light Up The City Saginaw returning with soft relaunch

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The annual Light Up The City Saginaw is returning this year with a soft relaunch.

In 2020, the event was canceled due to the pandemic, and went with a different approach in 2021, providing a drive-thru event at various locations throughout the city.

This year, the event is making its return with four walks, one in each quadrant of the city. Consumers Energy hopes to have the event back up to full speed with the traditional kick-off event and closing celebration.

The first walk has already been completed, but there’s still time to catch the other three.

Here’s the schedule for the next three walks:

· Wednesday, July 13 at the Harrison campus at Covenant Medical Center at the N. Bond and Houghton Avenue intersection.

· Wednesday, July 27 at Jerome Elementary School on Sweet Street.

· Wednesday, Aug. 17 at the Saginaw Career Complex on Weiss Street.

