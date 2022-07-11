Lighting project hopes to brighten up Bay City’s Midland Street

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A lighting project in Bay City is working to brighten up Midland Street with a new vibe.

Similar to the Third Street Star Bridge on the city’s east side, city officials want to give a new look to the Midland Street Business District while connecting the two sides of Bay City.

“One Bay City is my battle cry. This project will have a different look than the 3rd Street Star Bridge but has a similar goal of creating an atmosphere that’s inviting and promotes unity of the Midland Street Business District,” Midland Street Management Board Chairman Matt Nemode said in a Facebook post from the city of Bay City. “The bigger picture, as probably seen from a 10,000-foot view once complete, is the unity of Bay City as a whole.”

A chicken dinner fundraiser on Aug. 28 at VNO Wine Warehouse & New Age Restaurant, located at 510 E. Midland St. in Bay City, will support the project. Tickets can be bought at the restaurant or at Mode’s Tavern, located at 108 N. Linn St. in Bay City.

“So many people are proud to live, work and play in the district,” Nemode said. “Those residents and business owners – as well as supporters from across the city – will have a chance to contribute to this project. Whether it’s spreading the word about this event, buying a ticket to the dinner, contributing to the raffle, or just a donation – this is your chance to help make Bay City better.”

An official name for the project will come from someone who attends the fundraiser.

The lighting project hopes to start in the 500 and 600 blocks of Midland Street, then move on to the 400 and 700 blocks in the second year. The 300 and 800 blocks will be added as well.

