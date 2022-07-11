Mid-Michigan group helping residents displaced in Thomas Twp. condo fire

THOMAS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Thomas Township community is coming together to help those affected by the fire that engulfed the Swan Valley Condominium complex last week.

“They, they lost everything. They literally left with clothes on their backs,” said Tracey Williams, with Swan Valley Pay It Forward.

Williams knew her organization would be crucial in helping out the victims of last week’s Swan Valley Condominium fire.

“Because I knew there was a lot of families that were going to be displaced through it. And we know that there’s, there’s a lot of elderly people that live over there and sometimes they are on fixed and limited incomes. So, I wanted to make sure that they definitely got some instant help,” Williams said.

Williams is the president and founder of Swan Valley Pay It Forward.

It started more than a decade ago when she wanted to teach her son to be grateful for all he had.

“To be able to help them and just see how grateful and see everybody pull together just is amazing. It really really does your heart some good, absolutely,” Williams said.

Williams worked with local businesses to get displaced residents new necessities, restaurant gift cards, clothes, and more.

There is also a can drive. Williams has hundreds, if not thousands of cans at her house.

“Well, I think a lot of them are still in shock. Some of them, you know, they just want a place to live. And sometimes we take those things for granted. So, to see that, just the basic essentials that they are just so grateful for is really heartwarming. It really is,” Williams said.

Swan Valley Pay It Forward currently has a GoFundMe that has raised more than $1,100 that will be distributed this weekend.

Williams knew insurance money would take some time to arrive.

“You know, you hear of so many terrible things that are going on right now. This is really uplifting to see so many people come together to help people. And yesterday I saw it firsthand. People were touched, you know,” Williams said.

