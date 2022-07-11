Motorcyclist in stable condition after Bay City crash

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A motorcyclist is in stable condition after a crash on the Veterans Bridge in Bay City.

Officers were sent to the crash on Saturday, July 9 at 8:19 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they learned the motorcycle was heading west coming up to the curve on the Veterans Bridge when it lost control and struck the median, the Bay City Department of Public Safety said.

The victim was ejected from the motorcycle. The motorcycle and the victim landed in the eastbound lanes, police stated.

The victim, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to McLaren and listed in stable condition. Medical staff stated the victim sustained a broken clavicle, broken rib, and a possible punctured lung.

