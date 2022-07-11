Advertisement

Police: 3-year-old injured after discharging pistol

By James Paxson
Jul. 11, 2022
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 3-year-old girl shot her hand with her mother’s gun after being left in the car, according to the Flint Police Department.

Police responded to Hurley Medical Center for a report of a 3-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her hand just after 5 p.m. on Friday, July 8.

The 3-year-old was left inside her mother’s vehicle outside the Sunoco Gas Station on Court Street with an older sibling, police said.

While inside the car, the 3-year-old grabbed and discharged her mother’s loaded pistol while the mother was in the Sunoco, according to police.

The girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment by her mother.

The mother, a 29-year-old Flint woman, was arrested and lodged in the Genesee County Jail for child abuse and firearms charges.

If anyone has any information, they can call Flint police at 810-240-2995 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

