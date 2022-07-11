Police: Ex-employee at Flint GM plant threatened to shoot up facility

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A former employee of a General Motors plant in Flint has been charged after he allegedly sent a threat to a facility last week, according to the Flint Police Department.

On Wednesday, July 6, police received a complaint from GM personnel at Atherton Road and Van Slyke Road about the threat. Police believed it to be a viable threat and began an investigation.

A former employee threatened to shoot up the facility, according to Flint Police Chief Terrance Green. Green said the suspect was angry because he wasn’t rehired by General Motors.

After the suspect was identified as Paris Desean Alexander, authorities obtained a search warrant to search his home where firearms were seized.

On Friday, July 9, Alexander was arrested at the Detroit Metro Airport as he exited an airplane. He was arraigned on charges of false threats of terrorism and using a computer to commit a felony.

Green said police had previous contact with Alexander as he illegally possessed a firearm. Alexander was out on bond at the time of the threat.

Alexander worked there about five years ago, but recently reapplied to work there again, Green said.

General Motors Communications sent this statement to TV5 about responding to the threat:

“When the threat was received, we took immediate action to increase plant security and enlist the help of law enforcement to protect our employees. We have been cooperating with local authorities throughout their investigation and we are pleased that they are taking the matter seriously.”

