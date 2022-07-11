Rain & storm chances Monday, higher heat and humidity too

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We had a beautiful weekend with low humidity, clear skies, and comfortable temperatures. Hopefully you were able to get in any outdoor plans you had! Sunday was the warmer day, and we’ll continue that warming trend this Monday. Humidity levels will also start to increase. These ingredients combine to bring shower and storm chances today. The better chance of strong to severe storms comes in this evening along a cold front moving through.

Today

As you’re heading out for a brand new workweek, conditions are dry with mild temperatures. A few elevated showers have tried to move through, but dry air in between has kept most of, if not all of that activity, at bay. The wind will start to pick up today, stronger than it was all weekend, with sustained speeds of 10 to 20 mph with some gusts to 30 mph too. That wind brings our rain, but specifically, storm ingredients to Mid-Michigan too. Heat will be higher than the weekend with highs up to around 87 in the Tri-Cities and Flint, 85 to 86 in Thumb, and lower 80s in the our northern counties. The humidity will also start to increase today with dew points getting back up into the humid/muggy range (65+ degrees).

A southwest wind brings high temperatures into the middle and upper 80s for most of Mid-Michigan on Monday. (WNEM)

An initial impulse of energy should be able to bring some showers and storms just before midday, though these should mostly be plain rain. A break is expected mid-afternoon, then our next round of showers and storms sets up with the cold front. These are the storms that have a better chance at being strong to severe. Like our last few potential rounds of severe weather, the best chance appears to be farther south in the state, where the best ingredients will lie. But with the TV5 viewing area under a Marginal (isolated) risk, we’ll still want to watch this and see how it progresses through the day.

Rain and storms are possible heading into Monday evening as a cold front moves through. (WNEM)

General showers and rain today will bring rainfall totals up to 0.25″, but any storms should be able to bring those totals up even higher (near 0.50″). This won’t be a drought-eliminating rain, and some towns will still see numbers lower than 0.25″, but it will at least be some rainfall for Mid-Michigan!

Most areas will land below 0.25" of rain, but some towns may approach 0.50" under storms. (WNEM)

Tonight

That activity will hold on into the early overnight, but through the nighttime storm activity wanes with largely dry weather for your Tuesday morning commute. The clouds hanging will keep temperatures mild overnight, lows will settle down to around 66 degrees. The wind will dial back a bit with a speed of 5 to 15 mph, occasionally gusting to 20 mph. The direction will turn west southwest.

Tuesday

Some residual moisture and a slightly active jet stream remaining Tuesday will be able to bring some pop-up showers during the afternoon, though no severe weather or strong storms are expected. Measurable rainfall will be hit-or-miss for any specific town, but the potential is there for nearly everyone. Tuesday will be cooler with the passage of Monday’s cold front. Highs will reach up to the lower 80s, and humidity levels will also see a slight decrease compared to Monday.

Rain chances will be hard to come by the rest of the workweek, give the rest of the week a check on your full 7-Day Forecast!

