Saginaw man killed in Buena Vista Township shooting

Buena Vista Township police say the shooting happened between midnight and 1:30 a.m. outside...
Buena Vista Township police say the shooting happened between midnight and 1:30 a.m. outside the Blue Note Lounge and Grill on E. Holland Road.(MGN)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BUENA VISTA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A 32-year-old Saginaw man was killed in a shooting in Buena Vista Township on Sunday, July 10.

Buena Vista Township police say the shooting happened between midnight and 1:30 a.m. outside the Blu Note Lounge and Grill on E. Holland Road.

The man was taken to a hospital before officers arrived on scene, where he later died. He has been identified as Allen Curry III.

Authorities did not give a motive for the shooting or any details of what may have led up to the incident.

Police did not have any information on a possible suspect. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Buena Vista Township Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

