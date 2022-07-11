Sheriff: 3 men charged for allegedly soliciting minors for sex

OAKLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Three Michigan men have been charged with multiple felonies in an undercover sex sting operation after allegedly trying to meet an underaged girl.

In June, two other men were charged in a similar undercover operation.

“Weeks ago, we arrested individuals for targeting young people for sex,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “At that time, I said if you target kids, we are going to target you. Apparently, some people need to be told more than once. We will hold these predators accountable.”

The three arrested on June 6 were John Erwin Dingens, 61, of Corunna, Fazlollah Farz Haritash, 64, of Farmington Hills, and Richard August Prausa, 45, of Clarkston.

The sheriff said the men were arrested at an undisclosed location in Independence Township.

The three suspects have been charged with:

• Child sexually abusive material, up to 20 years in prison and/or $100,000 fine

• Computers – Using to commit a crime, 10-20 years and/or $10,000 fine

• Children – Accosting for Immoral Purposes, four years and/or $4,000 fine

• Computers – Using to commit a crime, four to 10 years

All three were arraigned Saturday in Novi.

Haritash’s bond was set at $75,000 cash, surety or 10 percent. Dingens and Prausa’s bonds were set at $50,000 cash, surety, or 10 percent.

They were all released on bond Saturday, according to the sheriff.

The court ordered all men to have zero contact with children not related to them.

The three men were arrested on unrelated solicitations. They showed up at the location and were arrested at different times.

The sheriff’s office said hundreds of people across the country expressed interest during this soliciting operation.

