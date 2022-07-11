Sheriff: 4 dead in Roscommon Co. murder/suicide

ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Four people were found dead inside a home in Roscommon Township in what the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office said appears to be a murder/suicide.

Deputies responded to the scene about 3:30 a.m. on July 10 where they found several victims dead inside. They have been identified as the following:

Tirany Lee Savage, a 33-year-old woman from Houghton Lake

Tirany’s son, Dayton Cowdrey, a 13-year-old boy

Tirany’s mother, Kim Lynette Ebright 58

Bo Eugene Savage, a 35-year-old man from Houghton Lake

The sheriff’s office said all were found dead with gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe there is no indication there are other suspects involved in the incident, and there is no danger to the community.

