Advertisement

Sheriff: 4 dead in Roscommon Co. murder/suicide

By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Four people were found dead inside a home in Roscommon Township in what the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office said appears to be a murder/suicide.

Deputies responded to the scene about 3:30 a.m. on July 10 where they found several victims dead inside. They have been identified as the following:

  • Tirany Lee Savage, a 33-year-old woman from Houghton Lake
  • Tirany’s son, Dayton Cowdrey, a 13-year-old boy
  • Tirany’s mother, Kim Lynette Ebright 58
  • Bo Eugene Savage, a 35-year-old man from Houghton Lake

The sheriff’s office said all were found dead with gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe there is no indication there are other suspects involved in the incident, and there is no danger to the community.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Thomas Biggs
Cash reward offered for information on deadly double shooting
A former employee of a General Motors plant in Flint has been charged after he allegedly sent a...
Police: Ex-employee at Flint GM plant threatened to shoot up facility
Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals
Deputies in Tuscola County are trying to find a stolen water tank and a homemade trailer.
Trailer, water tank stolen from Akron Twp home