Some pets remain unaccounted for following condo fire

THOMAS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Thomas Township Fire Department said some pets remain unaccounted for after the Swan Valley Condominium fire.

The fire department responded to a two-story residential fire on July 7 at about 4:49 p.m. The fire was fought by many departments throughout the night till 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

There were zero reported injuries, but some pets remain unaccounted for, the fire department said on Monday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross and United Way continue to offer assistance. Call 517-243-4889 for the Red Cross and 211 for the United Way.

