Trailer, water tank stolen from Akron Twp home

AKRON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Deputies in Tuscola County are trying to find a stolen water tank and a homemade trailer.

Both items were taken between July 6 and July 8 in the 4600 block of W. Elmwood Road in Akron Township.

The home is vacant, and the trailer has been sitting on the property for about five years, according to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Sgt. Jordan Wade at 989-673-8161.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.