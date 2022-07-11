Advertisement

Trailer, water tank stolen from Akron Twp home

Deputies in Tuscola County are trying to find a stolen water tank and a homemade trailer.
Deputies in Tuscola County are trying to find a stolen water tank and a homemade trailer.
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AKRON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Deputies in Tuscola County are trying to find a stolen water tank and a homemade trailer.

Both items were taken between July 6 and July 8 in the 4600 block of W. Elmwood Road in Akron Township.

The home is vacant, and the trailer has been sitting on the property for about five years, according to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Sgt. Jordan Wade at 989-673-8161.

