Another chance for showers tonight & Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a dry start to the day, showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped around Mid-Michigan this afternoon and continue early this evening.

These showers are much less intense and scattered compared to our rain and thunderstorms last night, which mostly stayed below severe weather criteria. But although most areas avoided severe weather, we did have a tornado pass through Genesee County briefly last night near Lake Fenton. For specifics on that tornado, check out our article: NWS: EF-0 tornado touches down in Lake Fenton.

We expect another chance for rain going into Wednesday, and similar to our chance today, thankfully no severe weather is expected.

This Evening & Overnight

Any showers and thunderstorms early this evening should largely diminish by 8-9 PM as we get closer to sunset. With the scattered nature of these showers, there isn’t a need to cancel any plans. Just be sure to check in with our Interactive Radar before heading out.

We’ll go through a bit of a break, before another disturbance drops through overnight, bringing our next chance for rain and thunderstorms as we get closer to daybreak on Wednesday.

Low temperatures will settle in the 50s and low 60s tonight. (WNEM)

Outside of any spotty showers this evening and late in the overnight, expect skies to be partly to mostly cloudy, with northwesterly winds becoming light overnight. Lows will settle in the 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday

Showers will return to the area early Wednesday morning. (WNEM)

Showers and thunderstorms will pass through mostly Wednesday morning, with chances dropping off into the afternoon. Although the coverage will be less in the afternoon, you’ll still need to keep an eye on things as the chances won’t drop off completely until Wednesday evening. As mentioned above, severe weather isn’t expected.

Occasional clouds and showers will keep our highs in the 70s on Wednesday. (WNEM)

High temperatures on Wednesday with the partly to mostly cloudy skies and the showers and thunderstorms should be cooler in the 70s. Winds will generally be out of a northerly direction around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Dry weather should take over later Wednesday evening, with skies clearing overnight into Thursday. Lows on Wednesday night will settle into the lower and middle 50s, providing a great night for sleeping.

Between Tuesday night and Wednesday, rainfall amounts should mostly add up to less than 0.25″.

Most areas will pick up 0.25" or less with Wednesday's chance for rain. (WNEM)

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.