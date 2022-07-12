Advertisement

Commissioners approve Four Lakes Task Force assessment on property taxes

By Stephen Borowy
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Midland and Gladwin County commissioners unanimously approved the Four Lakes Task Force’s three-year special assessment of the damages from the 2020 dam failures.

On Tuesday afternoon, commissioners in Midland County approved the assessment 7-0, and Gladwin County commissioners approved it 5-0 after a vote at Meridian High School.

With the approval, residents will see an increase in their property tax.

Four Lakes Task Force Vice President Dave Rothman said the tax bills expected to be mailed out in December will include the special assessment for operation and maintenance.

