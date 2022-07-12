Crime Stoppers offering reward for information leading to arrest in Jan. homicide
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest involving the death of 40-year-old Deon Shufford.
Shufford was found shot to death in his home in W. Home Ave. in Flint on Jan. 4 at about 8 p.m.
If anyone has information, they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
