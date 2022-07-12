Advertisement

Dog rescued after being thrown from car

A senior dog is recovering in a foster home after the pooch was thrown from a moving vehicle,...
A senior dog is recovering in a foster home after the pooch was thrown from a moving vehicle, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.(Genesee County Sheriff)
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A senior dog is recovering in a foster home after the pooch was thrown from a moving vehicle, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

“Yesterday when Cupcake came in, the couple that brought her in said that somebody pulled in front of their house and just put her out,” a shelter worker told Swanson. “Nobody claimed her so they brought her here. I don’t see how people can do that. It’s sad.”

Swanson partnered up with the Dachshund Haus and Corgi Rescue to help get Cupcake, an eight to 10-year-old dog to Livingston County. The rescue operates across Michigan and Ohio.

“I’m so excited,” Danielle, Cupcake’s foster mom told Swanson. “My husband is in love with her rolls. They need the help, and we have so much love to give.”

Swanson said he got a call from the rescue on Friday night. The next morning, he took action to help Cupcake get to her new family.

Jennifer Wright, the director of the rescue, said anything can help.

“There’s so many ways, even if you can’t contribute financially, there’s so many things you can do for any rescue,” Wright said. “All of us are overwhelmed, every shelter is full.”

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Officers responded to a crash in Saginaw that hospitalized two people and damaged a school.
Two people injured, school damaged in Saginaw crash
Here are the top stories we are following for Tuesday afternoon, July 12.
TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, July 12
Water faucet
Saginaw resuming water service shut offs next week
A Genesee County lottery club won a life-changing $1.85 million Lotto 47 jackpot after playing...
Genesee Co. lottery club wins $1.8M after playing for 20 years