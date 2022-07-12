Draymond Green inducted into MSU Hall of Fame

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Draymond Green, a Saginaw native, is one of nine former Spartans being inducted into Michigan State University’s Athletics Hall of Fame.

Since leaving MSU, Green has won four NBA Championships and two Olympic Gold medals with the U.S. men’s national basketball team.

But despite those accomplishments, one call from MSU Athletic Director Alan Haller led to a special moment in his career.

“I had chills all the way down my arms,” said Green, who learned of his honor just a few days after helping lead the Golden State Warriors to a fourth NBA title. “I couldn’t believe it. I kept saying, ‘wow.’ I then called my wife Hazel who is also an MSU grad.

“To be mentioned with guys like Mateen Cleaves, Magic Johnson, Steve Smith, Bubba Smith and Kirk Gibson is absolutely mind-blowing to me. It’s an incredible honor. Michigan State was my dream school since I was a child, but the Hall of Fame never even crossed my mind.”

Green’s senior season, 2011-2012, was one of the best in MSU’s history while he also received numerous honors including National Player of the Year honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches, the Big Ten Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year Award, Big Ten Player of the Year, Most Outstanding Player of the Big Ten Tournament, Consensus First-Team All-American, and NCAA West Regional All-Tournament Team selection.

Green is one of four Spartans to ever earn National Player of the Year honors.

The induction ceremony for Michigan State Athletics 2022 Hall of Fame class will take place on Sept. 9.

