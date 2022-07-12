Few more shower chances Tuesday afternoon and night

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Active weather moved through parts of Mid-Michigan Monday night, some saw severe weather while some saw plain rain. The rain is certainly welcome to the area! The severe weather stayed right along our southern row of counties. A tornado-warned storm in Clinton County weakened, then re-intensified near the Fenton/Lake Fenton area. That storm was tornado-warned, but we’re waiting for confirmation from the National Weather Service on if a tornado actually did touch down in the area. Stay tuned to wnem.com for updates regarding this storm.

Today

This morning as you’re out the door, any rain or storms have actually ended. Skies are clearing out and conditions are somewhat mild in the lower 60s. Humidity levels are dropping slightly as dew points are closer to the 60 degree mark this morning. Humidity levels today will stay slightly lower than Monday, though the big drop comes later this workweek. A weak cold front and upper-level disturbance will be able to bring some pop-up showers this afternoon, though no widespread rain is expected. The rain chances are better as you head east, though folks along US-127 still have the possibility to see a shower or two.

Tuesday afternoon should see a few isolated to scattered showers. A few rumbles of thunder are possible too. (WNEM)

Today’s northwesterly wind from 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph will keep temperatures slightly lower than Monday. Highs will be around 75 to 77 in the Thumb and our northern counties, but closer to 80 in the Tri-Cities, with 81 in Flint. These numbers are just a handful of degrees below normal for this time of year.

Tuesday sees cooler high temperatures than Monday, just a handful of degrees below normal. (WNEM)

Tonight

One last disturbance passing through tonight will keep scattered rain chances around the area, though it still doesn’t appear to be too widespread. Some steadier rain will be possible at times, which will be a welcome sight!

A weak disturbance should be able to bring scattered rain Tuesday night. (WNEM)

Lows tonight will make they way back down to around 59, so you’ll be able to turn your A/C back off if you turned it on yesterday! The wind will also slow down to 5 to 10 mph with a north northwesterly direction.

Wednesday

That disturbance will keep showers around the area into Wednesday too. Though most of the rain will occur in the morning, some should be able to hang on into the afternoon, too. Rainfall totals will still be at the lower end, most below 0.25″, and some towns may completely miss out, but those who see the rain will certainly welcome it with open arms!

Temperatures take a cooler turn to around 77 Wednesday, and the wind will shift north northeasterly around 5 to 15 mph.

Take a peek at how temperatures behave the rest of the week in your full 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.