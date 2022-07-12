Advertisement

Fire chief: No injuries in 3 fires on July 11

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By James Paxson
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Township Fire Department is investigating three fires that happened on July 11.

No one was injured in the fires, according to Flint Township Fire Chief Brett Beckley.

The department was sent to a commercial structure fire at 4427 Corunna Road at about 3:19 a.m. for the first fire on Monday.

Beckley said crews were able to get the fire under control after heavy smoke and fire were seen from the building.

At about 3:33 p.m., the department was sent to 1252 N. Ballenger Hwy. for another commercial structure fire. Crews were able to get that fire under control.

Extensive overhaul was required to ensure the fire was out, according to the chief.

At about 8:33 p.m., a crew was sent to Carman Ainsworth High School on Linden Road for a report of a commercial fire.

The fire was extinguished mostly by an activated sprinkler head, Beckley said.

The cause of all three fires is under investigation.

