NWS: EF-0 tornado touches down in Lake Fenton

Lake Fenton, Mich. (WNEM) - The storm which moved through southern Genesee County during the 11:00 PM hour on Monday, July 12th, has been confirmed as an EF-0 tornado. National Weather Service Detroit, based in White Lake, sent a crew to do a damage survey on Tuesday near the Fenton and Lake Fenton areas. Their survey results indicate the storm reached a maximum strength of EF-0, where maximum wind gust speeds were around 65 mph.

The maximum tornado path width was 40 yards, with a total path length of 7.5 miles. Touchdown occurred three miles north of Fenton, with the tornado then receding three miles northeast of Holly. The time the tornado touched down was at 11:33 PM.

Damage was reported around the area including a tree that fell onto a house, power lines down, and some branches and limbs of trees also down.

Storm and damage photos can be submitted to WNEM right here, or by emailing wnem@wnem.com with your name and location.

