Police, Crime Stoppers ask for help to solve Bridgeport Twp. homicide

BRIDGEPORT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bridgeport Township Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for your help to solve the murder of a local man.

Demetrius Antwan Wicker, 29, was shot and killed on May 7 in the parking lot of the Bavarian Apartment building in Bridgeport Township about 3 a.m.

Investigators are seeking information about possible suspects.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward up to $2,500 if an arrest is made.

If you know anything, call 1-800-422-JAIL.

