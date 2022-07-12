Advertisement

Police, Crime Stoppers ask for help to solve Bridgeport Twp. homicide

The Bridgeport Township Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for your help to solve...
The Bridgeport Township Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for your help to solve the murder of a local man.(Crime Stoppers)
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bridgeport Township Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for your help to solve the murder of a local man.

Demetrius Antwan Wicker, 29, was shot and killed on May 7 in the parking lot of the Bavarian Apartment building in Bridgeport Township about 3 a.m.

Investigators are seeking information about possible suspects.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward up to $2,500 if an arrest is made.

If you know anything, call 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Water faucet
Saginaw resuming water service shut offs next week
A Genesee County lottery club won a life-changing $1.85 million Lotto 47 jackpot after playing...
Genesee Co. lottery club wins $1.8M after playing for 20 years
File photo of police lights.
Police: Pursuit ends peacefully after driver contemplated ‘suicide by cop’
Here are the top stories we are following for Tuesday morning, July 12.
TV5 news update: Tuesday morning, July 12