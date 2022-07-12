Police: Pursuit ends peacefully after driver contemplated ‘suicide by cop’

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A police pursuit of an intoxicated driver ended peacefully as police say the driver was contemplating “suicide by cop.”

On July 9, the pursuit went through Bridgeport Township, Spaulding Township, and ended in Taymouth Township when the vehicle ran out of gas.

Police believe the driver was intoxicated and was also wanted for absconding parole on a second-degree murder charge.

At the end of the pursuit, the driver refused to obey commands and exit the vehicle, Bridgeport Township police said.

The passenger, the driver’s wife, was able to safely exit the vehicle.

Authorities learned the driver was armed with a large knife and was contemplating “suicide by cop,” police said.

A Bridgeport Township police officer, who is a trained hostage negotiator, convinced the driver to give himself up and comply peacefully. The driver was taken into custody by the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office on a parole absconder warrant.

“Uniformed Investigator Biniecki did an excellent job of bringing this incident to a peaceful ending,” Bridgeport Township Police Chief David Duffet said. “Initially the situation appeared that it may end very tragically as the driver was refusing all commands and brandishing the knife, but with the magnificent work of all Saginaw County Sheriff’s personnel, assisting Michigan State Police units including the Michigan State Police helicopter, Trooper 3 and Bridgeport Township Uniformed Investigator Biniecki’s excellent communication with the driver, the situation ended peacefully.”

The incident is being reviewed by the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office for possible charges.

