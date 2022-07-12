‘Reproductive Freedom for All’ members talk reaching enough signatures to put abortion rights on ballot

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The right to have access to an abortion will most likely be up to Michigan voters after a rights campaign turned in a record-breaking number of signatures for a ballot initiative.

The group “Reproductive Freedom for All’ turned in more than 753,000 signatures.

Leslie Mathews is a part of the group. They turned nearly double the number of signatures needed to the State Bureau of Elections in Lansing.

If those signatures are validated by the Board of State Canvassers, voters will decide whether to add reproductive freedom to the state constitution in November.

“I remember the day that my doctor delivered the crushing news that I had to terminate my pregnancy because it was not viable. I could not have imagined going through that process without a trained medical professional to guide me on what was best for me mentally, physically, and emotionally,” Mathews said.

Not every woman had that choice. Renee Chelian talked about her ordeal before Roe V. Wade.

“I had a very dangerous, illegal abortion in a dirty warehouse when I was 15 years old. And I was lucky that I survived and that I was not left infertile,” Chelian said.

Pro-choice advocates like Loren Khogali said they are trying to prevent what happened to Chelian from happening again.

“I have my daughter with me here today. And I am just awed and proud that she is sitting in a room where people from every single nook and cranny of this state are using the power of direct democracy to say ‘no, not in Michigan, not anywhere,’” Khogali said.

Approval of the amendment would invalidate a 1931 state law that makes abortion a felony in all cases, except to save the life of the mother. The state Court of Claims has stopped the law from going into effect, for now.

Mathews wants to take it out of the court’s hands for good with a win in November.

“Hell has no fury like a woman scorn,” Mathews said.

