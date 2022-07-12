Saginaw resuming water service shut offs next week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Saginaw is reminding residents water service shut offs will begin on Monday, July 18.

Financial assistance is available for anyone in danger of a water shut off due to non-payment, the city stated.

The city is encouraging utility customers who are struggling to pay their bills to seek financial help by calling one of the following agencies:

211

1-888-636-4211

1-800-649-3777 for hearing impaired callers

989-758-1100 for state emergency relief

844-756-4423 for the MSHDA Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund

989-753-7741 for the Saginaw County Community Action Center

City utility customers can also call water billing customer service at 989-759-1450 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to make payment arrangements.

The city previously stated the fiscal services staff would try to contact all customers in danger of receiving shut offs.

