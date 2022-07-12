Advertisement

Saginaw resuming water service shut offs next week

Water faucet
Water faucet(MGN)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Saginaw is reminding residents water service shut offs will begin on Monday, July 18.

Financial assistance is available for anyone in danger of a water shut off due to non-payment, the city stated.

The city is encouraging utility customers who are struggling to pay their bills to seek financial help by calling one of the following agencies:

  • 211
  • 1-888-636-4211
  • 1-800-649-3777 for hearing impaired callers
  • 989-758-1100 for state emergency relief
  • 844-756-4423 for the MSHDA Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund
  • 989-753-7741 for the Saginaw County Community Action Center

City utility customers can also call water billing customer service at 989-759-1450 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to make payment arrangements.

The city previously stated the fiscal services staff would try to contact all customers in danger of receiving shut offs.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Here are the top stories we are following for Tuesday afternoon, July 12.
TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, July 12
A Genesee County lottery club won a life-changing $1.85 million Lotto 47 jackpot after playing...
Genesee Co. lottery club wins $1.8M after playing for 20 years
The Bridgeport Township Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for your help to solve...
Police, Crime Stoppers ask for help to solve Bridgeport Twp. homicide
File photo of police lights.
Police: Pursuit ends peacefully after driver contemplated ‘suicide by cop’