Advertisement

Saginaw Twp Police searching for suspect of armed robbery

Saginaw Township police car
Saginaw Township police car(WNEM TV5)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Township Police are searching for the suspect of an armed robbery that happened at a gas station.

It happened on July 10 about 10:08 p.m. at the BP gas station at 4480 State Street.

A person walked into the store, walking past a few customers before approaching the counter, according to Saginaw Township Det. Sgt. Chad Brooks.

The suspect showed a handgun and demanded money. After getting a small amount of cash, the suspect fled the area on foot running north toward Poplars Apartments, Brooks said.

The suspect is described as 5′5″ with a thin to medium build. He had a face covering with a white hoodie, black pants, and black shoes with white soles, police said.

No injuries were reported in this incident. The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A photo of a fire truck.
Fire chief: No injuries in 3 fires on July 11
Financial stress higher for women
Financial stress higher for women; expert attributes gender pay gap
More than 16K new COVID-19 cases reported in Michigan
Residents react to Four Lakes Task Force assessment on property taxes
Commissioners approve Four Lakes Task Force assessment on property taxes
The storm which moved through southern Genesee County during the 11:00 PM hour on Monday, July...
NWS: EF-0 tornado touches down in Lake Fenton