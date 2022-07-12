Saginaw Twp Police searching for suspect of armed robbery

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Township Police are searching for the suspect of an armed robbery that happened at a gas station.

It happened on July 10 about 10:08 p.m. at the BP gas station at 4480 State Street.

A person walked into the store, walking past a few customers before approaching the counter, according to Saginaw Township Det. Sgt. Chad Brooks.

The suspect showed a handgun and demanded money. After getting a small amount of cash, the suspect fled the area on foot running north toward Poplars Apartments, Brooks said.

The suspect is described as 5′5″ with a thin to medium build. He had a face covering with a white hoodie, black pants, and black shoes with white soles, police said.

No injuries were reported in this incident. The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.