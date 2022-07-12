Two people injured, school damaged in Saginaw crash

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Officers responded to a crash in Saginaw that hospitalized two people and damaged a school.

On July 12, a driver traveling on Benjamin Street near State Street in Saginaw ran a red light and struck a truck.

The collision sent the truck into Stone Elementary School, located at 1006 State St.

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The elementary school building sustained minor damage.

